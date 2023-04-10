SI injured in accidental fire at Jammu Railway Station

Jammu: A Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Railway Protection Force today sustained injuries following accidental fire from the service rifle of a Special Police Officer here at Jammu Railway Station.

The injured officer of RPC has been identified as SI RPF Sudhir Kumar Rai (posted at N.E. R Varnasai), son of Surendra Nath Rai, resident of Deoria in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said that the SI RPF namely Sudhir Kumar Rai was posted “at Varanasi Railway Station and he got injured in an accidental fire at Railway Station Jammu.”