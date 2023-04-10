SI injured in accidental fire at Jammu Railway Station

Jammu: A Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Railway Protection Force today sustained injuries following accidental fire from the service rifle of a Special Police Officer here at Jammu Railway Station.
The injured officer of RPC has been identified as SI RPF Sudhir Kumar Rai (posted at N.E. R Varnasai), son of Surendra Nath Rai, resident of Deoria in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.
Sources said that the SI RPF namely Sudhir Kumar Rai was posted “at Varanasi Railway Station and he got injured in an accidental fire at Railway Station Jammu.”
“The incident occurred when the said person after unboarding from the Begumpura Express was on its way towards the exit of Railway station. While crossing the foot over bridge, he was injured by an accidental fire from AK-47 rife of SPO Harbajan Singh No 371/SPO who was handling the said weapon while taking charge from the previous sentry,” said the sources.
The injured was immediately shifted to GMC Jammu for medical treatment. A case FIR under number 11 at Police Station GRP Jammu has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.