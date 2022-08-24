SIT constituted to probe BJP worker’s mysterious death in Hiranagar

Jammu: Kathua police have constituted a Special Investigation Team to investigate the mystery surrounding the mysterious murder of a hardcore BJP worker in Hiranagar.

The SIT will probe the case and a case has also been registered against BJP leader Rajinder Bakshi of Hiranagar under FIR Number 121 of 2022 under section 452, 504 and 506 of IPC and an investigation under 174CrPC vide DD no.05 dated:- 23-08-2022 has been started.