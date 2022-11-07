Skills are passport to prosperity, opportunities: Union MoS

Reaffirming that the Prime Minister’s approach to development has been that of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, Shri Chandrasekhar said under his leadership, New India has been thriving well in the post pandemic world as compared to other developed countries, with an aim to achieve the target of One Trillion USD Digital economy/ Five Trillion USD Economy by 2026.

He also visited a Skills exhibition organised by the students and staff members of the polytechnic college and was impressed by the innovative displays--ranging from tech, automotive, electronics products to traditional art/crafts items of the state.

Later at Ramban, i Rajeev Chandrasekhar, inaugurated a Job Fair at which he interacted with both job seekers and recruiters who were present. He also distributed offer letters and certificates of completion of training to the eligible candidates. He said jobs are important determinant about opportunities available. We will ensure that the next job fair to be held here in the six months will be three times bigger in size with many more companies taking part. Also, we will request the public sector units to mandatorily absorb the skilled talent locally available, he added.

The Minister then conducted a review of the Ramban district’s skill development plans about which he was given a detailed presentation by Shri Mussarat Islam, District Development Commissioner, Ramban. Shri Chandrasekhar discussed with the officials ways to improve the skilling ecosystem with locally available opportunities.

The Minister also distributed keys of motorised cycles and scooties to the specially-abled beneficiaries at a function in Ramban. Vehicle keys to the beneficiaries of the Mumkin/ Tejaswani Schemes were also given away by him at the function.

Earlier, the Minister landed this morning in Jammu where he was received by a group of officials of the State government and Skill Development department including Mr Sudharshan, Director, Skill Development and S Santhimalanana, Regional Director, RDSDE.