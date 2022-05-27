SKPA Udhampur organises first ever Hackathon

Udhampur: As a follow up of the recommendations of Directors Generals of Police and Inspectors Generals of Police (DGsP and IGsP) conference 2021 held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of India, first ever day long Hackathon was organised at Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur under the guidance of DGP J&K and Director Police Academy Udhampur. The theme of the Hackathon was “Prevention and detection of eve-teasing.”
A total of five teams, comprising faculty members and the trainee officers of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySsP) and probationary Sub-Inspectors (SIs) batches participated in the event.
A statement highlighting 10 main problems related to the crime of eve teasing which bears a lot of social concern was given to the participating teams for innovation and suggesting solutions to the identified problem.
A number of queries were also put before the teams by the professional experts and the audience.
The participating teams responded to the problem statement and queries in a professional manner and suggested a number of solutions to deal with the challenge of eve-teasing effectively.
They suggested how to reach out to vulnerable groups in such areas where there was less presence of Police. How to build confidence among common masses so that in case of occurrence of any untoward happening, the victims report the crime so that criminals are booked under law and justice delivered to the aggrieved.
They also laid thrust on the use of technology as an effective tool for prevention of eve-teasing. The participants suggested how to counter the menace of exploitation of women being telecast in films, TV serials and social media which develops a tendency among the viewers particularly the youth to behave like that.
They also gave suggestions for creating awareness to make the fight against eve teasing a mass mission.
Mohan Lal, JKPS, SSP, Deputy Director (Indoor Training) and Sukhvir Singh, DySP, Assistant Director (Administration) functioned as the professional experts and judges during the Hackathon.
They monitored the performance of the teams and gave performance points to them. The winning team who secured first, second and third positions were awarded commendation certificate class-1 along with a cash reward of Rs 3000, Rs.2000 and Rs 1000 respectively, whereas the runner-up teams were awarded participation certificates.
Suraj Singh, DySP and Inspector (S) Ashok Kumar of Police Academy co-ordinated and conducted the Hackathon successfully. About 200 trainees and staff members of the Academy witnessed the Hackathon. Mohan Lal, SSP also delivered the inaugural address and highlighted the importance of the Hackathons.