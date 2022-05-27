SKPA Udhampur organises first ever Hackathon

Udhampur: As a follow up of the recommendations of Directors Generals of Police and Inspectors Generals of Police (DGsP and IGsP) conference 2021 held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of India, first ever day long Hackathon was organised at Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur under the guidance of DGP J&K and Director Police Academy Udhampur. The theme of the Hackathon was “Prevention and detection of eve-teasing.”

A total of five teams, comprising faculty members and the trainee officers of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySsP) and probationary Sub-Inspectors (SIs) batches participated in the event.