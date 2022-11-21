SKUAST-J will soon be one of the premier agricultural institutions of country: Chief Secretary

Jammu: The five day long Krishak mela 2022, organized by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu, concluded here today with Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, chairing the valedictory ceremony.

The Chief Secretary interacted with the farmers, entrepreneurs, startups and the visitors of the event. He appreciated the efforts of the University for organising such a mega event which was a blend of ideas, knowledge, innovation and entertainment.

Chief Secretary, while addressing the gathering, was optimistic that SKUAST Jammu will be one of the leading and premier agricultural institutions of the country in the coming years.

He termed the event as youthful live mela with active involvement of students not only from SKUAST Jammu but from the nearby colleges and schools.

Dr Mehta appealed the students and scientists for taking the technology generated in the laboratory to the farmer’s fields for enhanced productivity. He motivated the farmers’ to adopt technologies generated by the university to increase their income.