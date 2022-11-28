Slogan writing competition on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan held

Samba: NSS Unit ‘Prabha’ of Government Degree College (GDC) Ramgarh organised a slogan writing competition under the aegis of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’.

The event was organised under the guidance and leadership of Dr. Satinder Kaur, Principal of the College.

In her address, she informed the participants about the threats of drug abuse and encouraged them to stay away from drugs and related narcotics. She emphasized on adopting a healthy lifestyle, ‘which will ultimately evolve a healthier society.’ She apprised the stakeholders about organizing such events of social and national importance, which are being organized by the government and concerned authorities to lay focus on eradication of social evils.

A large number of NSS volunteers participated in the event enthusiastically. The first position was secured by Deepika Kundal of BA Semester-III, second position was secured and shared by Diksha Sharma and Ms. Priya Rajkumari of BA Semester-I, and the third position was secured and shared by Jaswant Kour and Sneha Sharma of BA Semester-I. The event was judged by Dr Aditi Khajuria, Professor Seema Sharma and Professor Risha Kumari.