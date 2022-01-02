SMVD Shrine Stampede | Compensate families of dead, injured: Positive Kashmir

Srinagar: Positive Kashmir mentor Bharat Rawat Saturday expressed grief over the stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) shrine in Katra where 12 persons died while 15 were injured.
A statement of Positive Kashmir issued here quoted Rawat as expressing condolences with the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.
“I am saddened by this unfortunate incident at SMVD shrine in which 12 yatris died. The government should ensure adequate compensation to the next of their kin besides investigating the matter. The local administration should take preemptive measures to avoid such mishaps in the future,” he said.