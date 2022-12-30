Snow, rains lash Ramban

Ramban: The higher reaches of Ramban district including Gool town experienced the season’s first snowfall and people got respite from the continued dry weather.
Rains in low lying areas of Ramban, Batote, Ramsu, and Banihal and snowfall in Gool town, Jawahar Tunnel, and upper reaches of Ramban, Batote, Ramsu, and Banihal brought down the temperature, intensifying cold conditions across the district.
The delay in this session's snowfall had become worrisome for the locals, especially the farmers.
Locals in Ramban town said that in December the chances of rain and snowfall are maximum and with the recent wet spell, people suffering from respiratory problems, cough, cold and other seasonal diseases due to dry weather had heaved a sigh of relief.
High altitude areas of the district including Patnitop and Nathatop also received snowfall while moderate to heavy rains occurred at Ramban, Batote, and Banihal towns while other plain areas of the district also witnessed an end to the prolonged dry spell.
Jawahar Tunnel, Gool, Nathatop, Sanasar, Mahu, Mangit, and Pogal Paristan als received snowfall.
Officials said that after the improvement in weather on Friday morning, the concerned agencies cleared the snow accumulated on Patnitop-Sanasar Road, Khari-Mahu Road, Ukhral-Maligam Road, and from old alignment of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway passing through Banihal, Nowgam, and Jawahar Tunnel and made them traffic worthy.
They said electric supply to various adjoining areas of Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal and other far-flung areas that was snapped Thursday night due to inclement weather was restored.