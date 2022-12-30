Snow, rains lash Ramban

Ramban: The higher reaches of Ramban district including Gool town experienced the season’s first snowfall and people got respite from the continued dry weather.

Rains in low lying areas of Ramban, Batote, Ramsu, and Banihal and snowfall in Gool town, Jawahar Tunnel, and upper reaches of Ramban, Batote, Ramsu, and Banihal brought down the temperature, intensifying cold conditions across the district.

The delay in this session's snowfall had become worrisome for the locals, especially the farmers.

Locals in Ramban town said that in December the chances of rain and snowfall are maximum and with the recent wet spell, people suffering from respiratory problems, cough, cold and other seasonal diseases due to dry weather had heaved a sigh of relief.