SPECIAL EXHIBITION-CUM-SALE AT JAMMU HAAT | Div Com Jammu inaugurates one-month festival

The main attractions of the exhibition were the showcasing of different products manufactured by PMEGP units, Entrepreneurs, weavers, artisans associated with Handlooms, Handicrafts and Industries and Commerce Department, stalls by Horticulture and Department of Archives, besides a scintillating cultural and folk music presentation by the artists of Information Department.

The stalls displayed were mainly of White House Enterprises, Kashmir Silk, Sarveshwar Foods, Mahajan Rice Mills, Sifti, AVD Motion Pictures, DSD Knitwear, A One Dance and Aerobatics, Naturis Cosmetics, Kanwal Food & Spices, JK Industries, Shapes Furniture and many more.

While taking the round of the stalls, the Director apprised the success stories of the entrepreneurs who availed the benefits of the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme [PMEGP] and Women Entrepreneurs financed through the Industries & Commerce Department.

Such entrepreneurs are inspiring other youth to become entrepreneurs and concentrate on becoming ‘Job Provider’ instead of ‘Job Seeker’ for which the interested candidates shall also be extended financial assistance under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme [PMEGP].