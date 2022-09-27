SPECIAL EXHIBITION-CUM-SALE AT JAMMU HAAT | Div Com Jammu inaugurates one-month festival

Jammu: A one month Festival Special Exhibition-cum-Sale was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, here at Jammu Haat, Exhibition Ground in the presence of Director, Industries and Commerce, Vikas Gupta and General Manager, District Industries Centre, Virender Kumar Manyal.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his welcome address, the Director Industries and Commerce said that the main aim of such exhibitions was to provide a platform to the local manufacturers, artisans, craftsmen and service providers to promote and sell their products. He further elaborated that such exhibitions are being conducted by the department on regular intervals.
The main attractions of the exhibition were the showcasing of different products manufactured by PMEGP units, Entrepreneurs, weavers, artisans associated with Handlooms, Handicrafts and Industries and Commerce Department, stalls by Horticulture and Department of Archives, besides a scintillating cultural and folk music presentation by the artists of Information Department.
The stalls displayed were mainly of White House Enterprises, Kashmir Silk, Sarveshwar Foods, Mahajan Rice Mills, Sifti, AVD Motion Pictures, DSD Knitwear, A One Dance and Aerobatics, Naturis Cosmetics, Kanwal Food & Spices, JK Industries, Shapes Furniture and many more.
While taking the round of the stalls, the Director apprised the success stories of the entrepreneurs who availed the benefits of the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme [PMEGP] and Women Entrepreneurs financed through the Industries & Commerce Department.
Such entrepreneurs are inspiring other youth to become entrepreneurs and concentrate on becoming ‘Job Provider’ instead of ‘Job Seeker’ for which the interested candidates shall also be extended financial assistance under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme [PMEGP].