SPO shoots himself dead in Hiranagar

Jammu: A Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP) Monday allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle while on sentry duty at Border Police Post at Hiranagar in Kathua district.

“The deceased SPO, identified as Avinash Sharma, resident of Sanyal village, used his service rifle allegedly to shoot himself this afternoon at Sanyal Border Police Post. He died on the spot, given his fatal injury sustained in the neck. His body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered in this connection and inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been initiated to ascertain the cause of provocation behind this extreme step,” officials said.