SSB man sustains critical ‘gunshot’ injury in Jammu

Jammu: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man sustained a critical gunshot injury in mysterious circumstances outside a toilet complex along the Jammu Civil Secretariat road on Wednesday.
He was posted with the Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.
Police is yet to ascertain as to whether it was an accidental fire incident or a self-inflicted injury.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man had an accidental bullet injury on his right foot with an Insas rifle at CRPF camp Nagrota.
Both the soldiers were admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu.
The critically injured SSB man was identified as CT GD of 7 Bn Songrahasmukh, 35, son of Hasmukh of Gujarat.
Police Post Parade in-charge Vipan Sharma told Greater Kashmir that his duty was with the Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.
“He sustained gunshot chin injuries when he went to the toilet complex situated outside the civil secretariat complex late Wednesday afternoon. The toilet complex is at a secluded place. There he was alone. So far, we are not able to say that he sustained injuries in an accidental fire or he shot himself. Only an investigation later will reveal what actually happened. Right now I have come to the hospital to see him. His situation is critical with a wound in his tongue. The doctors will obviously write that he’s not in a situation to talk so we cannot question him right now,” he said.
Sharma said that an FIR would be registered in the case after preliminary investigation.
In a separate incident, one CRPF constable identified as Davender Kumar Singh, 30, son of Gopal Singh of Agra at present at GC HNR CRPF camp Nagrota was injured after his service Insas rifle went off accidentally.
“He was admitted at GMC Hospital, Jammu with a bullet injury on right foot,” said Nagrota Police Station officials.
However, his condition was stable.
In yet another related incident, an Army man was found hanging inside 19 Brigade near Muthi on the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday. He was identified as Ganesh Sonawane, son of Bhim Rao of Nashik, Uttar Pradesh.