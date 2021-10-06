SSB man sustains critical ‘gunshot’ injury in Jammu

Both the soldiers were admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu.

The critically injured SSB man was identified as CT GD of 7 Bn Songrahasmukh, 35, son of Hasmukh of Gujarat.

Police Post Parade in-charge Vipan Sharma told Greater Kashmir that his duty was with the Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

“He sustained gunshot chin injuries when he went to the toilet complex situated outside the civil secretariat complex late Wednesday afternoon. The toilet complex is at a secluded place. There he was alone. So far, we are not able to say that he sustained injuries in an accidental fire or he shot himself. Only an investigation later will reveal what actually happened. Right now I have come to the hospital to see him. His situation is critical with a wound in his tongue. The doctors will obviously write that he’s not in a situation to talk so we cannot question him right now,” he said.