Stampede at SMVD Shrine | Apni Party demands exgratia to families of deceased, injured

Srinagar: Apni Party Saturday demanded exgratia to the families of the persons who had died and were injured in a stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMDV) shrine on Saturday.

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that a delegation of the party led by Apni Party senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialty Hospital to inquire about the condition of the wounded who sustained injuries in the stampede.