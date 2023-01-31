STANDING ON CRUTCHES | Healthcare Hit: GMC Jammu facing faculty shortage

Jammu: Government Medical College, Jammu is facing shortage of faculty members with as many as 275 gazetted and non-gazetted posts lying vacant there.

A response to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query has revealed that over 108 gazetted and 167 non-gazetted posts are lying vacant at GMC Jammu.

This information was provided by the hospital authorities under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M M Shujah.

As per the official data, 189 posts were sanctioned for Gazetted Superior, out of which only 81 posts have been filled till now, while 108 are lying vacant. The posts include that of Medical Superintendent, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Lecturers, Registrar, Assistant Surgeon and many more.

Similarly, for the Non-gazetted Superior, at least 487 posts were sanctioned out of which 320 have been filled and 167 are still vacant. The posts include that of Pharmacist, Technical Supervisor, Urology Anesthesia, Bronchoscopy, Supervisor, Cardiographer, Statistical Officer, Medical Record Officer, Chief Lab Technician, Senior ECG Technician, Nursing Supervisor among others.