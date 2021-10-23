Standing paddy crops damaged in Jammu, Samba, Udhampur

Jammu: The incessant heavy rains followed by hailstorm Saturday wreaked havoc in Jammu, Samba, Reasi, and Udhampur districts, destroying the standing paddy crops.

Four kacha houses, two in Suchetgarh, Jammu and two in Udhampur were also damaged.

As Jammu plains witnessed heavy rains and hailstorm since morning, the temperature dropped in the region and the farmers suffered massive damage to the paddy crops in various areas of Jammu, Samba, and Udhampur districts.