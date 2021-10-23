Standing paddy crops damaged in Jammu, Samba, Udhampur

Jammu: The incessant heavy rains followed by hailstorm Saturday wreaked havoc in Jammu, Samba, Reasi, and Udhampur districts, destroying the standing paddy crops.
Four kacha houses, two in Suchetgarh, Jammu and two in Udhampur were also damaged.
As Jammu plains witnessed heavy rains and hailstorm since morning, the temperature dropped in the region and the farmers suffered massive damage to the paddy crops in various areas of Jammu, Samba, and Udhampur districts.
In Jammu city, low-lying areas witnessed water logging amid continuous rains.
Border Kissan Union President, Mohan Singh Bhatti from Ramgarh in Samba district told Greater Kashmir that the farmers were devastated following hailstorm as their paddy crop had been completely damaged.
“The paddy was almost ready but the storm has destroyed the crop completely in most of the villages,” Bhatti said. “Nandpur, Khour, Stake Chak, Dug Channi, Avtal, and many other villages in Samba have been adversely affected with the hailstorm.”
Sarpanch of Flora Panchayat in Suchetgarh in RS Pura Tehsil, Jammu, Surjeet Choudhary said that the hailstorms had damaged 100 percent standing paddy crops in the four villages besides two kacha houses belonging to Roshan Kumar and Anita Devi.
Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib said, “Two kacha houses have been damaged but there is no loss of human life. There are reports of damages to crops.”
Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Yadav said, “There is no report of any damage. However, we are waiting for the reports from Bani and Lohai Malhar’s upper reaches where hailstorms were witnessed.”
Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Charandeep Singh said, “We have initiated a process to assess losses. Damages are expected due to heavy rains. Trees have fallen in many places. Some roads were blocked due to the falling of trees in Mahore, Katra and Reasi. But these roads were restored for vehicular traffic immediately.”
Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma said that the hilly district was witnessing snowfall.