Stop installing smart meters till resolution of excess billing issue: JCCI

Jammu: Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) Tuesday urged the Managing Director Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (JPDCL) Shiv Anand Tayal to immediately stop the installation of smart meters or prepaid meters till the resolution of the issue of excess billing.

The demand was raised when a delegation of JCCI led by its president Arun Gupta met Tayal here today.

During interaction, Arun Gupta raised various pressing issues relating to inflated power bills which were causing distress and unease among the consumers, particularly those who were paying their bills regularly and honestly. The delegation urged the MD JPDCL to immediately stop the installation of smart meters till the complaints of excess billing of these meters was sorted out to the satisfaction of the general public (consumers).

“In case, it is utmost necessary to install the smart meters, the consumers or house owner should be intimated first before installation of said meters and the department must show the tag of meter tested as “OK” to the owner of the house, besides the meter must be installed in the premises of the house owner at a suitable and moderate height,” JCCI delegation demanded.