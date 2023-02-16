Students’ batch for ‘Watan Ko Jano’ tour flagged off

Interacting with the students on the occasion, Sheetal Nanda asked the children to utilise the opportunity of this tour as it will expose them to the rich culture and heritage of our country.

During the ten-day tour, the children will get an opportunity to visit monuments and places of historical and cultural significance in Delhi, Lucknow and Agra.

Among others, Director General Social Welfare Department Jammu, Executive Director Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Council and other officers were also present on the occasion.