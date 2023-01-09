Summary revision camps of Panchayat electoral rolls inspected in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: ERO Drabshalla/ACD Kishtwar, Atul Dutt Sharma today inspected Special camps on Revision of Panchayat Electoral Rolls here in BDO Office Drabshalla.

Summary revision of electoral rolls are being organised in various Panchayats of district Kishtwar under the overall supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO/ DC) Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav.

During the inspection visit, the ERO Drabshalla educated the general public about the procedure for updation of Panchayat Draft Electoral Roll and urged youth who attained 18 year as on qualifying date 1 January 2023, to register themselves as voter in Electoral Roll.