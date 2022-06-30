Summer Camp organised at Jammu University

Jammu: Summer Camp for children which was organised by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu, has concluded here today at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium.
At the camp scintillating performance was rendered by children (dance, short play and art exhibition) which they had prepared during the camp.
Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu Prof. Umesh Rai was the chief guest at the occasion, who appreciated the endeavours of the Dean Students Welfare and his team to come up with such a programme.
Prof. Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu and Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Special Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor were also present on the occasion along with faculty members, officers, officials of the university and members of the Campus Cultural Committee.
Prof. Umesh Rai expressed his gladness on watching soulful performances by the children. He stated that such programmes are very beneficial in the holistic development of the children, who are the future of the Nation.
He suggested continuously organising such programmes which yield multifaceted benefits. He appreciated the participants for their imaginative fine-art work under the mentorship of Dr. Milan Sharma, Semi-Classical Dance choreographed by Ankita Yadav and Skit ‘Safai Mein Bhalai’ written and directed by Sumeet Sharma which conveyed a significant message of imparting awareness on the importance of cleanliness. He also felicitated the participants on the occasion.
Children were given training in Theatre, Fine Arts and Dance by the experts in this camp. Dr. Milan Sharma (HoD Painting Department IMFA), Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor SW), Ankita Yadav (Dance Faculty-IMFA) were the resource persons of the camp who inculcated creative skills among the participants.
Earlier, in his address, Prof. Prakash Antahal shared that other than organizing several programmes of cultural and literary importance for the students and scholars of the university, the Department of Students Welfare regularly organizes the Summer Camp for the wards of university employees which provides an opportunity to them to sharpen their skills.