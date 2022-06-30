Summer Camp organised at Jammu University

Jammu: Summer Camp for children which was organised by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu, has concluded here today at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium.

At the camp scintillating performance was rendered by children (dance, short play and art exhibition) which they had prepared during the camp.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu Prof. Umesh Rai was the chief guest at the occasion, who appreciated the endeavours of the Dean Students Welfare and his team to come up with such a programme.

Prof. Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu and Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Special Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor were also present on the occasion along with faculty members, officers, officials of the university and members of the Campus Cultural Committee.