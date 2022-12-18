Sunjuwan recruitment rally | Common Entrance Exam on Jan 15: Army

Jammu: Indian army on Sunday announced that the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for “all medical-fit candidates of Sunjuwan recruitment rally which was held in October this year” would be conducted on January 15, 2023 at Zorawar Stadium, Sunjuwan Military Station, Jammu.

“Admit cards for the Common Entrance Exam will be issued from December 26, 2022 to January 1, 2023 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours at Army Recruitment Office, Rehari Chowk, BC Road, Jammu,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement.

As per the schedule, the admit cards to the candidates, hailing from Doda, Kishtwar and Reasi will be distributed on December 26, 2022 from 10 am to 4 pm.