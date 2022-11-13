Surinsar Bird Festival organised

The highlights of the festival were bird walks in which participants traveled along various nature trails in the adjoining forest area to watch the birds and their habitats under the guidance of expert bird watchers from JK Birdlife (an amateur bird watching group).

It was followed by a lake walk in which participants walked around Surinsar Lake and were enlightened by the expert participants about water birds, migratory birds, lake ecosystem, littoral zone restoration of Surinsar lake and turtle diversity in Surinsar lake.

The prominent experts who participated and guided during the various events of the programme were Prof. Parmil Kumar, Dr. Vinita, Dr. Deepika Salathia, Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Dr. Anuradha Gupta, Dr. Vipin,Dr. Sudesh Kumar, Dr. Ankita Sharma, Dr. Kaushikaand Dr. Chinmayi Maharana.

O.P. Sharma Vidyarthi, noted tree talk crusader, talked about important tree species and their ecological importance. Participants also paid floral tributes to the Birdman of India – Dr. Salim Ali and highlighted his contributions in the research and conservation of birds in India.

On spot painting competition was also organized in which students from Class – I upto university students participated. Paintings were made by the students on three themes i.e; “Birds – Flying Wonders”, “Backyard Birds” and “Birds across different landscapes”. Team of experts evaluated the onspot paintings in four categories – primary (upto Class – V), sub-junior (Class – VI to IX), junior (Class – X to XII) and senior (above Class XII). Best three paintings in each category were given trophies and certificates. Besides, consolation prizes were given to the participants who narrowly missed the 3rd prize.