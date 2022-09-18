Surinsar Mansar Festival concludes

Jammu: The Surinsar Mansar Festival concluded at Mansar with a special rendition of local cultural performances and celebrity musical performances on Sunday.
A statement of the Tourism Department, Jammu, issued here said that the Mansar Lake laced with hills and engulfed in forests came into the limelight once again when a cultural extravaganza was organised by the Tourism Department, J&K, and Surinsar Mansar Authority.
The highlights of the event included musical performances, amazing food, open-microphone performances, a blogger meet, an MTB rally, and a nature walk.
The festival which was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta at Surinsar on Saturday continued for the second day at Mansar.
Director Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai was the chief guest of the occasion.
The festival full of excitement, fun, adventure, entertainment, melodies, delicious food, and a beautiful backdrop left visitors awestruck.
Speaking to the media persons, Rai said that the festival was an elaborate effort of the Tourism Department to put Mansar Lake on the traveller’s itinerary and on the must-visit list.
“The whole idea is to popularise Jammu as a stellar tourist destination,” he said.
The celebration started with the fun-filled adventure activity of mountain terrain biking from Surinsar to Mansar which was flagged off by Sarpanch Surinsar Bodh Raj.
Over 20 participants joined the bike rally which trans-versed the beautiful Surinsar to Mansar route and was flagged in by CEO SMDA Gurvinderjeet Singh at Mansar.
Also, a painting competition was held at Mansar where Shivani and Shakti brought various tourist destinations to live on canvas adding to everyone's delight.
In the evening, an open-microphone event was held.
The acts varied between poems, songs, and magic where budding artists showcased their talent.
Also, a bloggers meet was held in the evening wherein an informal discussion with the famous bloggers was held by Joint Director Tourism Jammu Sunaina Sharma Mehta.
She announced that a photography competition ‘Sabse Bada Ghumakkar’ would be held which would be open to all and anyone could get registered this week to get the entries of photographs clicked by them from across all the 10 districts of the Jammu division, highlighting the scenic beauty of the area along with a description of 50 words with Directorate of Tourism Jammu, rules and regulations of which would be advertised later.
After screening by an expert panel, the best three entries would be rewarded on World Tourism Day which would be celebrated on September 27.
Later in the evening, a scintillating cultural programme was held which included high-energy performances by Rinku, Karan Menia, Police Rapper, Dheeraj Kumar, and Shumalini Goswami.
However, the main highlight of the event was the energetic performance by famous singer Dilpreet Dhillon.
Registrar Jammu, Natasha Kalsotra, Deputy Director Tourism Jammu Amar Joyti Raina, Deputy Director Tourism Publicity Abdul Jabbar, Assistant Director Tourism Jammu Sheena Sahni, and Accounts Officer Directorate of Tourism Jammu Mehak Gupta were also present on the occasion.