Surinsar Mansar Festival concludes

Jammu: The Surinsar Mansar Festival concluded at Mansar with a special rendition of local cultural performances and celebrity musical performances on Sunday.

A statement of the Tourism Department, Jammu, issued here said that the Mansar Lake laced with hills and engulfed in forests came into the limelight once again when a cultural extravaganza was organised by the Tourism Department, J&K, and Surinsar Mansar Authority.

The highlights of the event included musical performances, amazing food, open-microphone performances, a blogger meet, an MTB rally, and a nature walk.

The festival which was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta at Surinsar on Saturday continued for the second day at Mansar.