Suspected explosive recovered from Basantgarh forest

Jammu: Security forces today claimed to have recovered a suspected explosive from Basantgarh’s forest hilly area in Udhampur district.

“It was suspected explosive material which was recovered from the general area (forest),” said an Army officer.

Although repeated attempts were made to get official word from the SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar, he was not available. However, an officer said, “one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like material weighing around 15 kg in cylindrical shape has been recovered with 300 - 400 grams of RDX and 7 cartridges of 7.62mm, five detonators, one coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation LeT.”

Meanwhile, a case under FIR Number 47 of 2022 under section 4/5 Explosive Act and 16/18/23 UAPA act has been registered in Police Station Basantgarh.