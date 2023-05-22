Swachh Bharat Mission | Master trainers imparted advance training in Samba

Samba: To facilitate effective implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Phase-II, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Samba, Abhishek Sharma on Monday inaugurated a one-day district-level training program for master trainers at the DC office.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the training aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of the trainers to effectively implement the SBM program in the district.

During the event, DC Abhishek Sharma emphasized the importance of training in ensuring the success of the flagship Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. He stressed the inclusion of area-oriented techniques for solid and liquid waste management in the planning process.

Innovative ideas like DEWATS, WSP, and Duckweed for liquid waste management was discussed at length.