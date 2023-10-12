Swachhcha 3.0, winter preparedness reviewed in Udhampur

Udhampur: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur Saloni Rai Thursday convened a meeting of officers of various departments to discuss the action plan for implementing directives from the Chief Secretary J&K.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Ghan Sham Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, Additional SP Anwar-Ul-Haq, Chief Planning Officer Mudassir Yaqoob Zargar, and other senior officers.

In a comprehensive discussion, several important topics were covered, including the Cleanliness Campaign Sites, Planning for Space Management and Beautification of Offices, Scrap and Redundant Items Disposal in accordance with the General Financial Rules (GFR), Handling Public Grievances (CPGRAMS, IGRAMS, and grievances), Review of Files and Weeding of Files, Brashtachar Mukt Bharat, Kalash Yatra, Action Plan for Snow-Prone Areas, Preservation of Heritage Sites, Utilization of Unutilized Departmental Assets such as Buildings and Vehicles, Promotion of Home Stays at Tourist Destinations, and the Management of Pension and Scholarship Cases etc.