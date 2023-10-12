Swachhcha 3.0, winter preparedness reviewed in Udhampur

Udhampur: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur Saloni Rai Thursday convened a meeting of officers of various departments to discuss the action plan for implementing directives from the Chief Secretary J&K.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Ghan Sham Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, Additional SP Anwar-Ul-Haq, Chief Planning Officer Mudassir Yaqoob Zargar, and other senior officers.
In a comprehensive discussion, several important topics were covered, including the Cleanliness Campaign Sites, Planning for Space Management and Beautification of Offices, Scrap and Redundant Items Disposal in accordance with the General Financial Rules (GFR), Handling Public Grievances (CPGRAMS, IGRAMS, and grievances), Review of Files and Weeding of Files, Brashtachar Mukt Bharat, Kalash Yatra, Action Plan for Snow-Prone Areas, Preservation of Heritage Sites, Utilization of Unutilized Departmental Assets such as Buildings and Vehicles, Promotion of Home Stays at Tourist Destinations, and the Management of Pension and Scholarship Cases etc.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring the full utilization of funds allocated under Centrally Sponsored Schemes within their respective departments. SDMs were instructed to conduct visits to Anganwadi centers, address priority issues, and monitor ongoing projects. Various departments were directed to focus on cleanliness drives and activities at heritage sites.
DC stressed the need for transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in providing services to the public. She asked the concerned officers to organize awareness camps within their respective areas to inform the public about various government schemes and to maximize their benefits. The DC issued directives to all officers, emphasizing the importance of implementing these decisions effectively in their respective departments.