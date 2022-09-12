TAD establishes 100-bedded hostel for PG girl students in Jammu

Jammu: A 100-bedded hostels for girl studies has been operationalised by the Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) in Jammu which was dedicated to the students by Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who also held detailed discussion with students about career planning. The new hostel has been provided for Post-Graduate students by the department.

Secretary in the department, Mohammad Harun Malik, Secretary GB Advisory Board, Mukhtar Ahmed, Director, Tribal Affairs Department, Mushir Ahmed Mirza, Dy Director TRI / TAD, Dr Abdul Khabir, Wardens Dr Naseeb Ali, Mushtaq Ahmed, Faculty members and others officers attended the inaugural ceremony and interaction.

The hostel has been provided to accommodate 100 girl students enrolled in Post-graduate courses in Universities and Colleges.

The enrolled students are also being provided scholarship and enhanced diet rates have been made application.

Modern furniture and other facilities have been made available to provide best quality accommodation and educational support system.