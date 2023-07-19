Take precautions, stay away from riverbanks: DC Ramban

Ramban: In view of inclement weather, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Musarat Islam issued an advisory to the general public stating that take precautions and stay away from rivulets, Nallas, and riverbanks of River Chenab on Wednesday.

The advisory was issued by Deputy Commissioner following reports by tehsildars from subdivisions Banihal, Gool, Ramsoo, Batote Rajgarh that water level has risen in local streams, Nallas, and in river Chenab .

Officials said at 7:45 am, Wednesday Baglihar Hydro Electric project Chanderkote water discharge was increased.

The water gauge meter of river Chenab at suspension Bailey bridge at 9:20 am 19.80 meters danger point reference is 23.27 in Ramban district.

Deputy commissioner advised people to take all precautions. He advised people residing in low-lying areas to take care and stay away from riverbanks.