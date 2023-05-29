Tawi Riverfront project work apace

Jammu: After Jambu zoo, Jammu will soon get its ambitious Tawi Riverfront project. This hint was dropped by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while addressing a gathering after inaugurating Jambu zoo at Nagrota on Monday.

Tawi Riverfront - an ambitious project aimed at enhancing the aesthetic value of Jammu’s lifeline, is being developed on the lines of Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL). The 7-km long project is being completed in two phases at a cost of over Rs 530 Cr, reclaiming around 281.3 kanals of land. The first phase covers span from fourth bridge to main Tawi bridge while phase two runs from Main Tawi bridge to Gujjar Nagar bridge.