Teenager killed, 18 injured in Surinsar road mishap

Jammu: A 16-year-old boy was killed and 18 others were injured when a vehicle they were traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Surainsar on Thursday.

Police sources said that a vehicle carrying a marriage party was on its way to Surinsar from a nearby area when the driver of the vehicle lost control of the overloaded vehicle.

As a result, they said that the vehicle skidded off the road leading to the killing of a boy identified as Mohammed Saleem, son of Mohammed Basharat, resident of Surinsar, and 18 others were wounded, some critically. Police and locals launched a rescue operation and shifted them to the hospital.