Tension grips Malik Market during anti-encroachment drive

Jammu: Tension gripped during an anti-encroachment drive while removing a commercial structure here at Malik Market area leading to minor incidents of stone pelting and protests.

The protesters gathered around the commercial structure in Malik Market when it was being dismantled by four JCB machines in presence of civil administration, and a strong contingent of police force.

As JCBs were busy in dismantling the building’s stairs and outer side, the people who had gathered there from the neighbouring residential colonies protested against the drive.