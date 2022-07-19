Terror module busted in Jammu, says ADGP Mukesh Singh

“A terror module was busted in Udhampur blast case while another Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) module was busted in Doda.”

He said J&K Police neur- talised the suicide attackers in Sunjwan, Jammu who had planned to attack in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra

Modi’s visit.

“A LeT terror operative

Bashir Shezad of Doda, who presently lives in Pakistan and his associate also a LeT commander alias Albert established a module in Jammu and its surround- ings. The mastermind of the module is Faisal Muneer of Jammu,” Singh said. “The module in Jammu was tasked to keep the channel of arms transportation activated and

send them safely to Kashmir. The way sticky bombs and weapons were kept in a house in Jammu, it appears they had other intentions as they were constantly in touch with their handlers across and had planned some attacks in the future.”

He said that Police had tracked five modules and arrested 20 to 25 persons for their terror links.

“The sleeper cells were activated. LeT is trying to reactivate terrorists, their links or surrendered LeT terrorists,” he said. “These terrorists were continuously trying to increase their activi- ties in Jammu.”

Singh said that targeted killing was one of their motives in Jammu province as they had recovered a pistol with a silencer.

“We have made all required arrangements for August 15 and all threats will be anal- ysed and we will ensure that there is peace,” he said.

He ruled out the possibility of the existence of a new terror module.