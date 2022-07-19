Terror module busted in Jammu, says ADGP Mukesh Singh

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADPG), Jammu Zone, MukeshSingh Monday said that the J&K Police busted a terror module in Jammu that was tasked to carry out attacks in Jammu and transport arms to Kashmir.
Addressing a news confer- ence here, he said that the terror module was busted with the arrest of three per- sons including one from Jammu, one from Samba, and one from Kathua district.
He said after the drone activities increased along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, districts police teams of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua with the Special Oper- ations Group (SOG) of J&K Police started an investiga- tion and unearthed informa- tion about the terror module that received consignments dropped by the drone sorties from across the border
“They then transported the consignments to Kashmir or hid them somewhere in Jammu to plan or carry out terror acts,” Singh said.
“A terror module was busted in Udhampur blast case while another Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) module was busted in Doda.”
He said J&K Police neur- talised the suicide attackers in Sunjwan, Jammu who had planned to attack in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi’s visit.
“A LeT terror operative
Bashir Shezad of Doda, who presently lives in Pakistan and his associate also a LeT commander alias Albert established a module in Jammu and its surround- ings. The mastermind of the module is Faisal Muneer of Jammu,” Singh said. “The module in Jammu was tasked to keep the channel of arms transportation activated and
send them safely to Kashmir. The way sticky bombs and weapons were kept in a house in Jammu, it appears they had other intentions as they were constantly in touch with their handlers across and had planned some attacks in the future.”
He said that Police had tracked five modules and arrested 20 to 25 persons for their terror links.
“The sleeper cells were activated. LeT is trying to reactivate terrorists, their links or surrendered LeT terrorists,” he said. “These terrorists were continuously trying to increase their activi- ties in Jammu.”
Singh said that targeted killing was one of their motives in Jammu province as they had recovered a pistol with a silencer.
“We have made all required arrangements for August 15 and all threats will be anal- ysed and we will ensure that there is peace,” he said.
He ruled out the possibility of the existence of a new terror module.