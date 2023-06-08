Thousands pay obeisance at Tirupati Balaji temple in Jammu

Thousands of devotees from various areas of Jammu lined up in the temple and devotees particularly from Jammu City and its peripheral areas paid their obeisance in large numbers and expressed gratitude to the Bala Ji Trust for the construction of the temple in Jammu, which is considered to be the first Tirupati Balaji Temple in North India.

One of the devotees, Vishal Sharma was among thousands who had lined up to pay their obeisance in the temple. Sharma hoped that it would boost the economy of Jammu and encourage religious tourism.