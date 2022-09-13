Tika Lal Taploo earned respect and love from all sects of the society: Ashish Sood

The programme started with the lighting of lamp and reciting of patriotic song by women activists of Displaced District. Homage was paid to the Tika Lal Taploo and also to those who were killed during these 33 years in various parts of state.

Ashish Sood, while paying tributes to Tika Lal Taploo, termed him the tallest leader of Kashmir, who was known to all the communities and earned respect and love from all sects of the society. His sacrifices for the nation will always be remembered.