Tika Lal Taploo earned respect and love from all sects of the society: Ashish Sood

Srinagar: The BJP Displaced District observed Martyrs day (balidan divas) today and paid rich tributes to Amar Shaheed Tika Lal Taploo on his 33rd death anniversary at Jammu Club.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, Seh-Prahbari BJP J&K Ashish Sood, Ex MLC and Prahbari KDD G.L. Raina, District president KDD Chand Ji Bhat and other prominent political and social personalities were present on the occasion.
The programme started with the lighting of lamp and reciting of patriotic song by women activists of Displaced District. Homage was paid to the Tika Lal Taploo and also to those who were killed during these 33 years in various parts of state.
Ashish Sood, while paying tributes to Tika Lal Taploo, termed him the tallest leader of Kashmir, who was known to all the communities and earned respect and love from all sects of the society. His sacrifices for the nation will always be remembered.