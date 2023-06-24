Tobacco control measures reviewed in Samba

Samba: District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) on National Tobacco Control program (NTCP) today reviewed the control measures, including awareness activities being implemented in the Samba district here.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Abhishek Sharma and attended by key stakeholders including Additional District Development Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional SP, Assistant Commissioner Development, Sub-divisional Magistrates, Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Chief Education Officer, Dy CMO, DHO, BDOs, ARTO, Assistant Drug controller and others.

At the outset, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Vidhi welcomed the DC and other dignitaries.

She apprised the meeting about the objectives of DLCC and the steps taken by the Health department under NTCP programme.