Tobacco control measures reviewed in Samba

Samba: District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) on National Tobacco Control program (NTCP) today reviewed the control measures, including awareness activities being implemented in the Samba district here.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Abhishek Sharma and attended by key stakeholders including Additional District Development Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional SP, Assistant Commissioner Development, Sub-divisional Magistrates, Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Chief Education Officer, Dy CMO, DHO, BDOs, ARTO, Assistant Drug controller and others.
At the outset, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Vidhi welcomed the DC and other dignitaries.
She apprised the meeting about the objectives of DLCC and the steps taken by the Health department under NTCP programme.
She informed bout the IEC activities like rallies, awareness lectures in schools, nukkad natak campaign in hot spot areas, yellow line campaign in schools and enforcement drives conducted in collaboration with ARTO Samba.
Divisional coordinator NTCP, Shweta Raina made the power point presentation on the objectives of the national programme and its implementation. The DC passed necessary instructions to the heads of key departments to comply with the objectives of the NTCP programme and submit the action taken report to the CMO office in stipulated time.
The ADC also apprised about various steps taken in the context of implementing the NTCP programme effectively.