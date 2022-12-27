Tourism Directorate Jammu, Army organise mega culture event in Poonch

Poonch: In pursuance to the publicity initiatives of Department of Tourism J&K, the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, in collaboration with Indian Army and Poonch Development Authority successfully organized a 4-day mega cultural event at Poonch under the title ‘Frozen Fiesta’.
The tourists from different states of India visited the border district of Poonch and experienced the tourist places of religious significance, with an interactive session about border tourism and a lifetime experience of adventurous travel on Mughal road through Peer ki Galli and acquaintance with Pahari culture.
The event started on December 23, 2022 with the formal reception of tourists at Bhimber Galli - the gateway to the scenic Poonch District.
On the second day of the event, the tourists went on an invigorating tour to Chakkan Da Bagh, War Memorial and border areas of LOC near Poonch.
Thereafter, the tourists enjoyed a scrumptious Pahari meal at Poonch city which was hosted by the local Self Help Groups.
The day ended with a tour of the local places of religious significance including the Navgrah Temple.
The third day of the event started with a tour of the religious circuit in Poonch starting from Nangali Sahib Gurudwara, Buddha Amarnath Temple at Mandi and the Shah Lakh Shrine.
The tourists enjoyed the mesmerising and captivating views of Peer ki Galli. The day culminated with camping, bonfire and DJ night in the picturesque Chandimarh area of District Poonch. On the final day of the event, the tourists entailed a refreshing trek to Noor-i-Chhamb.
The tour culminated at Surankote with a grand cultural show at the Army Ground, Surankote. It is pertinent to mention here that the Directorate of Tourism Jammu has been making efforts to promote tourists activities in all the offbeat Destinations especially the Pir Panjal area, Chenab Valley and the plains of Jammu region.
The first of its kind event was successfully organised in joint collaboration with Indian Army and District Administration Poonch.