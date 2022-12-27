Tourism Directorate Jammu, Army organise mega culture event in Poonch

Poonch: In pursuance to the publicity initiatives of Department of Tourism J&K, the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, in collaboration with Indian Army and Poonch Development Authority successfully organized a 4-day mega cultural event at Poonch under the title ‘Frozen Fiesta’.

The tourists from different states of India visited the border district of Poonch and experienced the tourist places of religious significance, with an interactive session about border tourism and a lifetime experience of adventurous travel on Mughal road through Peer ki Galli and acquaintance with Pahari culture.

The event started on December 23, 2022 with the formal reception of tourists at Bhimber Galli - the gateway to the scenic Poonch District.

On the second day of the event, the tourists went on an invigorating tour to Chakkan Da Bagh, War Memorial and border areas of LOC near Poonch.

Thereafter, the tourists enjoyed a scrumptious Pahari meal at Poonch city which was hosted by the local Self Help Groups.

The day ended with a tour of the local places of religious significance including the Navgrah Temple.