Tourists make a beeline to Patnitop for Winter Bonanza 2022

Ramban: As a part of rich traditions and New Year celebrations, the hill station of Patnitop was lit up in a festive and celebratory mode, festooned with colorful lights, banners, and buntings on 31 December 2022.

Under the aegis of the Department of Tourism, J&K, and constant guidance of Secretary Tourism Department Sarmad Hafeez, the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu and Patnitop Tourism Development Authority had put in place a mesmerizing cultural extravaganza for tourists visiting Patnitop.

The festival provided the visitors with a unique and exciting cultural, heritage, adventure, and thrilling experience as the winter bonanza had something from everyone.

The event was planned as a family carnival event featuring musical performances and adventure activities like Hot Air ballooning.