Tourists make a beeline to Patnitop for Winter Bonanza 2022

Ramban: As a part of rich traditions and New Year celebrations, the hill station of Patnitop was lit up in a festive and celebratory mode, festooned with colorful lights, banners, and buntings on 31 December 2022.
Under the aegis of the Department of Tourism, J&K, and constant guidance of Secretary Tourism Department Sarmad Hafeez, the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu and Patnitop Tourism Development Authority had put in place a mesmerizing cultural extravaganza for tourists visiting Patnitop.
The festival provided the visitors with a unique and exciting cultural, heritage, adventure, and thrilling experience as the winter bonanza had something from everyone.
The event was planned as a family carnival event featuring musical performances and adventure activities like Hot Air ballooning.
The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam in presence of BDC Chenani Prakash Chander, Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority Sher Singh, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu Sunaina Sharma Mehta, SDM Chenani, Parvaiz Naik,Deputy Director Tourism Jammu, Dr. Umesh Shan and Deputy Director Tourism Publicity Jammu Abdul Jabbar.
The chief guest for the occasion while inaugurating the festival appreciated the efforts put forth by the Tourism Department for making this festival a vibrant and harmonious one. He requested the department to organize more such events in near future.
The highlights of the function were folk performances, handicraft/handloom stalls, ATV rides, a Children’s Craft station, Hot Air Balloon, and celebrity performances by Sonali Dogra, Chaman Lehri, and S. Rohanpreet Singh.
The Indian Army had put up a special stall for highlighting their schemes.
The vivid performance of local artists which varied from Thali Dance, Kud Dance, and Dogri Dance held the audience spellbound.
The performances of Sonali Dogra and Chaman Lehri enthralled the spectators. Also, the musical evening by Rohanpreet Singh entertained the New Year revelers.
Many tourists were seen dancing to loud and melodious songs of celebrity singers invited for the occasion. Nearly 4000 people were present in the evening.
Chief Executive Officer of Patnitop Development Authority Sher Singh, while giving the welcome address said that the festival is aimed to promote Patnitop as an all-season destination.
He said that the festival presented an amalgamation of nature with colorful culture enough to set the celebratory mood.
Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Joint Director of Tourism while giving the note of thanks said that this festival marks the spirit of vivaciousness, joy, and compassion where tourists experienced the deep culture of Jammu region along with colorful dance performance, upbeat music of hills, yummy ethnic food, etc.
She extended New Year wishes to everyone on behalf of the Tourism Department, J&K.
Also present on the occasion were SSP Sandeep Mehta, ADT Jammu Sheena Sahni, Tourist officer Udhampur Jyoti Kaul, other senior officers of district administration along with a jam-packed audience consisting of tourists, locals, and prominent citizens of the area.