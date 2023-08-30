Track between Khari, Sumber railway stations completed

Ramban: The track laying work between Khari and Sumber railway stations in Ramban district on the 111 km long Banihal-Katra section of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was completed and the trolley run was conducted on the track on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam said that in the last mile coverage of the USBRL project of 111 km, the Banihal-Katra link was in progress.

“The rail will chug soon,” he said.

Official sources said a trial run was conducted from railway tunnel T-49 between Sumbar and Khari.

The trial run of a trolley was conducted in presence of officers and engineers of Northern Railways and construction company IRCON officials.