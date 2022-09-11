Traffic cop killed in accident

Jammu: A traffic police constable was killed and a civilian injured when a speedy cement mixture hit them on a road near Bus Stand Jammu.
Police sources said that the traffic personnel was on his routine duty while maintaining traffic movement on the road near Jammu Bus Stand when he and a civilian were hit by a speedy cement mixture.
The injured were immediately rushed to the GMC Jammu Hospital. However, the critically injured traffic cop namely Ramesh Kumar, resident of Patoli Brahmana, succumbed to injuries.
His body has been shifted to the mortuary room of the hospital. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in this regard and further investigation has been initiated.