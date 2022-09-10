Training for Supervisors, BLOs held at Bani

Jammu: A day-long training program on Special Summary Revision for Supervisors and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of 63-Bani Assembly Constituency was held today at SDM Office Complex, Bani.

A total of 102 supervisors and BLOs underwent the day-long training.

The Election Cell team explained in detail different components of the special summary revision schedule including processing of new form 6, 6B, 7, 8, Aadhaar linkage with Epics, 100 percent photo coverage in Electoral Roll, uploading of AMF/ EMF etc. The queries raised by the trainees were also replied to by the team of election cell.