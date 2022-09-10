Training for Supervisors, BLOs held at Bani

Jammu: A day-long training program on Special Summary Revision for Supervisors and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of 63-Bani Assembly Constituency was held today at SDM Office Complex, Bani.
A total of 102 supervisors and BLOs underwent the day-long training.
The Election Cell team explained in detail different components of the special summary revision schedule including processing of new form 6, 6B, 7, 8, Aadhaar linkage with Epics, 100 percent photo coverage in Electoral Roll, uploading of AMF/ EMF etc. The queries raised by the trainees were also replied to by the team of election cell.
Deputy DEO Abhay Gupta briefed the trainees about important steps of Special Summary Revision including registration of eligible voters, removal of entries of dead and permanently shifted electors, correction of errors in elector’s details and related procedures. He called upon all the supervisors and BLOs to ensure error free uploading of the data of voters.
Later, the Election Cell organised an interactive session with students of Government Higher Secondary School, Bani under its SVEEP activity to educate eligible voters about their Right to Franchise.
Pertinently, the special summary revision process is going to start on 15th September 2022 as per the schedule issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K. Filing of objections and claims can be done up to 25th September 2022. The disposal of claims and objections shall take place by 10th November 2022 and the final draft of electoral rolls shall be published on 25th November 2022.