Training programme on gender sensitisation organised at SK Police Academy

Udhampur: Three days training programme on “Gender Sensitization for Police personnel” sponsored by National Commission for Women (NCW) New Delhi culminated at S.K. Police Academy Udhampur.
As many as 25 police officers/ officials from all over UT J&K have participated in the training programme.
The course was designed to deliberate upon skills and knowledge of the latest provisions of law including Gender Sensitization- Meaning & Importance, Motivation among female, Role of society, Cyber stalking, pornography, morphing, defamation on internet, Use of Cyber tools in investigation of cases against women & children, Emerging challenges affecting women i.e Domestic violence, Eve teasing & sexual harassment, Investigation of Human trafficking and SOP and guidelines-SC/NHRC/MHA guidelines for dealing with missing women and children, Online Crime & abuse on social networking sites, Legal provisions, the latest amendments in Crimes against women, IPC, POCSO, Discussion on protection of women’s rights, common mistakes leading to acquittal in Crimes against women.
From the guest faculty ElloraPuri, Prof Department of Political Science Jammu University, Dr Kavita Suri, Director Department Of Lifelong Learning Jammu University, M Lilabati, Sr. Coordinator NCW and Sh. Rakesh Kumar, Inspr., Cyber Police Station Jammu whereas, Suraj Singh, AD (Trg /R&D), Mr. Nayeem Abbas Hamdani, Jr. Cyber consultant Sanjeev Gupta Inspr., and Rakesh Manni, Inspr. from the faculty also delivered lectures.
In his valedictory address, Mohan Lal, JKPS, SSP, Dy. Director unveiled the gloomy picture behind the curtains exposing the realities of gender inequality. He said that this issue is all across the globe. He advised the participants to create peer groups back home by sharing knowledge gained in the course.
The course was coordinated by Sandeep Mahajan, Inspr and Rakesh Manni, Inspr member faculty.