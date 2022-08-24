Training programme on gender sensitisation organised at SK Police Academy

Udhampur: Three days training programme on “Gender Sensitization for Police personnel” sponsored by National Commission for Women (NCW) New Delhi culminated at S.K. Police Academy Udhampur.

As many as 25 police officers/ officials from all over UT J&K have participated in the training programme.

The course was designed to deliberate upon skills and knowledge of the latest provisions of law including Gender Sensitization- Meaning & Importance, Motivation among female, Role of society, Cyber stalking, pornography, morphing, defamation on internet, Use of Cyber tools in investigation of cases against women & children, Emerging challenges affecting women i.e Domestic violence, Eve teasing & sexual harassment, Investigation of Human trafficking and SOP and guidelines-SC/NHRC/MHA guidelines for dealing with missing women and children, Online Crime & abuse on social networking sites, Legal provisions, the latest amendments in Crimes against women, IPC, POCSO, Discussion on protection of women’s rights, common mistakes leading to acquittal in Crimes against women.