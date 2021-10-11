TRANSFER OF BANK CASES TO CHANDIGARH TRIBUNAL| Jammu Bar suspends work

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, Monday suspended its work in the courts and protested against the shifting of bank cases to Chandigarh Tribunal.

The call to suspend work was given by the Jammu Bar Association and it alleged that an attempt was being made by the government to make the public and the lawyers suffer due to the decision of shifting bank cases to Chandigarh Tribunal.

“The bank recovery cases have been shifted to Chandigarh Tribunal which is not in the interest of the lawyers as well as public,” President, Jammu Bar Association M K Bhardwaj said addressing media persons here.

He served an ultimatum to the government to stop the anti-people and anti-lawyer decisions while asking for the rollback of the decision.