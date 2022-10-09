Tributes paid to Gandhi Memorial College founders

Jammu: A function was held on Sunday at Raipur campus of Gandhi Memorial College Jammu to pay tributes to the founders of the college for establishing the heritage institution in 1942.

According to a press note, portraits of Pandit Sona Koul Madan and his son Prof D N Madan were placed in the college library in presence of Prof Aparna Sopori wife of legendary music maestro Bhajan Sopori and daughter of Prof D N Madan.

Prof B L Zutshi was critical of the government for usurping the heritage institution in Srinagar and its failure to protect the institution in Jammu.