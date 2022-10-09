Tributes paid to Gandhi Memorial College founders

Jammu: A function was held on Sunday at Raipur campus of Gandhi Memorial College Jammu to pay tributes to the founders of the college for establishing the heritage institution in 1942.
According to a press note, portraits of Pandit Sona Koul Madan and his son Prof D N Madan were placed in the college library in presence of Prof Aparna Sopori wife of legendary music maestro Bhajan Sopori and daughter of Prof D N Madan.
Prof B L Zutshi was critical of the government for usurping the heritage institution in Srinagar and its failure to protect the institution in Jammu.
Prof Zutshi made it clear that the society will do its best to protect and preserve the institution with the support of donors and well wishers Prof Zutshi announced to have its first memorial lecture in third week of November on Pandit Shiv Narayan Fotedar founder of the society, the parliamentarian and “bold voice of the voice less.”
The function was attended by Prof Virendar Rawal, Prof Mujoo, Prof G L Koul Prof Savita members of EB staff and students.
Prof Virendar Rawal presented vote of thanks to the Prof Aparna Sopori for her inspiring presence.