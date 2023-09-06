Truck catches fire near Maroog Ramban

Ramban: A truck carrying a consignment of cement for Kashmir caught fire near Maroog Ramban on Wednesday.

No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in this incident, said police.

Police sources said that a truck (JK02CF-5185) on its way to Srinagar from Jammu developed a short circuit and caught fire.

Sensing trouble, the driver parked the vehicle alongside the road and both driver and helper jumped out of the truck. On getting information, the Police and fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control but till then the vehicle suffered extensive damage.