Truck driver arrested for peddling 10 kg poppy straw

Ramban: Police arrested a truck driver after they recovered 10 kg, poppy straw from his vehicle during Naka checking at Nashri, Batote on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Tuesday.

Police said while on routine checking at a checkpoint, Police intercepted a Jammu-bound truck (JK14D-4589).

It said that during the search of the vehicle, 10 kg poppy straw was recovered from the tool-box of the truck. Police said that the driver of the truck Ajay Kumar of Proa Jagir, Ghordi Ramnagar, Udhampur was arrested.

A case under FIR No 109 under the relevant sections of NDPS Act at Police Station Batote was registered.