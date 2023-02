Ramban: Th Jammu and Kashmir Police, Chenani arrested a truck driver after they recovered 30 kg contraband (poppy straw) from his vehicle on Thursday.

Police sources said during routine checking near Motor Shed Chenani on highway a Jammu bound truck (Canter) bearing registration number PB07S 9688 was intercepted.

During search of the vehicle 30 kg poppy straw concealed in a polythene bag was recovered from the toolbox of the vehicle.