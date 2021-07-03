Two young men leave jobs, run successful businesses in Jammu

Jammu: Rameshwar Sharma was earning good salary as a Branch Manager of Green Ply – a prominent plywood company until he thought to start his own business which ultimately became a success in Jammu.

Sharma, belonging to a middle-class family of Jammu, was doing a good job as sales manager with a reputed plywood company ‘Green Ply’. During his career in the company, he was promoted to the post of Branch Manager in J&K. However, he was unsatisfied with the stagnation and lack of promotional avenues in the Union Territory.

“I had to take care of my family. It was not possible for me to go outside the J&K and get a good package and promotions, accordingly. Therefore, I decided to begin my own business with the support of my brother namely Vikas Sharma,” said Rameshwar Sharma.

It was not a sudden decision. Things changed gradually. In 2016, he said, he opened Green Interiors at Gangyal and then, with the support of his brother Vikas Sharma opened Green Interio at Roop Nagar.

He said he took the risk of starting own business successfully utilising small investment while the circumstances were not much favourable from 2016.

Later, the Covid19 turned the situation from bad to worse and the financial situation affected to an extent like other businesses. He, however, has not let go of hope to revive and grow the business through the skill which he learnt at Sales Manager and Branch Manager of Green Ply.

Interestingly, the story of a 28-year-old Amiteshwar Chalotra is not much different from Rameshwar Sharma. Chalotra told Greater Kashmir that after completing MBA, he joined a private bank as Branch Sales Manager. However, the job was non-satisfactory, he said.

“I was not satisfied with the job and there were no future prospects which disappointed me. It was the turning point when I realised I wanted to join a full time family business. And, gradually it became a success,” he said. He owns a famous plywood store at Channi Himmat.

He said when he was in class 10 in 2009, his father became seriously ill. However, he continued his studies, besides helping in family business. He completed BBA in 2012 and then MBA from the University of Jammu in 2014.

“As my father was ailing, the business went into losses. During this period, I used to sit in the plywood store, but had not joined it permanently as my focus was studies,” he said.

He said that he got selected for a reputed private bank and was placed in Jammu’s Bahu Plaza Branch as Branch Sales Manager.

“I continued my job for nearly a year in the bank. Later, I decided to quit the jobs despite a good salary because of the humiliating attitude of the seniors. Sometimes I had to return home at 2 AM and it had become unbearable for me after doing so much hard-work in studies. There was no future in the job,” he said.

He said that initially, his family was shocked to know about his decision to join the family business permanently. But now they do not interfere in his decision.