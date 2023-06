Udhampur: District Udhampur achieved another milestone under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen 2.0 by declaring all 411 villages ODF Plus under aspiring category. ACP Udhampur, Dr Ranjeet Singh Kotwal, congratulated the general public, PRI members and the team of field functionaries of all 17 Blocks for this achievement.

He requested them to work as a team to achieve the desired target of making the villages ODF+ model by 15th August 2023 as per the directions of the Chief Secretary JK UT.