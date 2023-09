Udhampur Railway Station named as ‘Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station’

Jammu: J&K government Thursday approved the naming of Udhampur Railway Station as “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station.”

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of “Udhampur Railway Station as “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station” in district Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

Sanctioning came after approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India conveyed vide F No 11/25/2023-M&G dated: September 6, 2023.

Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, who represents the constituency in Lok Sabha, had shared this information the same day on ‘X’.