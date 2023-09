Jammu: Northern Railway Saturday notified the renaming of Udhampur (UHP) Railway station to “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan” station.

“It is notified for the information of the general public that with immediate effect, the name of Udhampur (UHP) Railway Station in Firozpur Division of Northern Railway has been changed to “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan” (MCTM) Railway Station,” read a notification by Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway Deepak Kumar.