Udhampur railway station to be named after Captain Tushar Mahajan: Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Udhampur railway station will be named after Captain Tushar Mahajan, an officer of 9 PARA (Special Forces of the Indian Army), who was killed while protecting other army personnel in a terror attack on JKEDI building in Pulwama in February 2016.

This was informed by the Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh through a tweet on ‘X’, (previously called Twitter) on Thursday. He thanked the Prime Minister for acceding to the long pending request of family, friends, local people and the politicians on this account.

Captain Mahajan, who hailed from Udhampur, had killed the terrorist before laying down his life in the service of the motherland.

“#Janmashtmi Gesture for #Udhampur: Thanks PM @NarendraModi Ji. In response to our request, the Government of India has approved the naming of Udhampur Railway Station as “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station,” Singh tweeted. He said that a communication to this effect was sent to the UT government to formally issue the required Gazette notification.

Following it, ‘The Tushar Mahajan Trust’ thanked the Prime Minister, Singh and other BJP leaders for making it happen.

Singh represents Udhampur-Doda-Kathua constituency in Lok Sabha.