Udhampur twin blasts case Lashker terror module busted, accused arrested from Basantgarh: DGP

Jammu: Director Genral of Police (DGP) J&K Police, Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that the Udhampur police have worked out twin blast in the parked passenger buses of Bastangarh route with the arrest of a Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) terror module member and recovery of two IEDs, three sticky bombs, five detonators, two timers and four dry batteries.

Similarly, a Jaish-e-Mohammed module was busted in Kathua district with the arrest of a terror module member, Dilbag Singh said. The revelation was made in a press conference which was addressed jointly by DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

He said that the Udhampur police have worked out a twin blast case which took place on the night of September 28 at 10:30 PM and the next morning at 5:30 AM in which two persons who were in the bus during the first explosion sustained minor injuries.

“First, IED blast took place inside a bus bearing registration number JK14D-6857 (Basantgarh to Udhampur via Ramnagar route) when it was parked at a petrol pump near Domail Chowk in Udhampur, resulting which two persons,” he said. He said that the two persons wounded in this blast namely Vijay Kumar, son of Om Prakash, resident of Jaganoo, Udhampur and Sunil Singh, son of Jattu Ram, resident of Pingla, Ramnagar. In this explosion, few other parked vehicles were also damaged. Accordingly, a case under FIR number 405 of 2022 under section 307, 121, 122 of IPC, 16/18/20/23 ULAP and 3/4 Explosive Substances Act was registered and investigation was taken up.